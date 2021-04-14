Woman security guard set ablaze by employer dies in Hyderabad

Few days ago, a theft of gold ornaments was committed at Naga Kumari’s house and she suspected Muniamma.

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: A woman security guard who was set ablaze by her employer four days ago suspecting of committing a theft at Kukatpally succumbed to burns on Tuesday.

According to the police, R Muniamma (38) a native of Nagarkurnool worked as a security guard at the house of one Naga Kumari located at MIG colony, Kukatpally for last few years. Her husband works as a construction worker and the couple have two daughters and a son.

Few days ago, a theft of gold ornaments was committed at Naga Kumari’s house and she suspected Muniamma. On Friday, Naga Kumari and her daughter Swathi blamed Muniamma for the theft and asked her to return the jewellery.

“An argument ensued during which Naga Kumari and her daughter doused Muniamma with thinner liquid and lit a match stick. The clothes of the woman caught fire and the duo ran away from the place,” said T Narsing Rao, SHO Kukatpally police station.

Some local persons immediately rushed the victim to a hospital where she died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday morning. The Kukatpally police who had initially registered a case under Section 307 (murder attempt) of IPC and SC/ST Atrocities Act altered it to 302 (murder) of IPC. Investigation is going on.