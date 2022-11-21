Woman spent over Rs 7.5 lakhs for world’s biggest lips

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:20 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old Instagram influencer from Bulgaria, Andrea Ivanova, claims to have the ‘world’s biggest lips’. She has undergone 32 procedures on her pout, which has cost her Rs 7.59 lakh.

Ivanova, who is a Barbie fan, has been at these pout-enhancing operations since 2018. On her 25th birthday, she got some jaw and chin filler. “I love my lips and I want that new record,” she said to the ‘New York Post’ talking about her lips.

Due to her unexpectedly big lips, the woman has received major traction on social media platforms. With over 24.3K followers on her new Instagram page alone, she has plenty of followers on other social networking platforms.

In many interviews, Ivanova also said that her doctors think that she is overdoing it. She also has trouble eating food and breathing as her lips partially block her nostrils. However, she says that she has no plans of stopping.

“I’ve come this far and I can’t even think about how much I have spent. There have been too many injections and there are more to come,” said Ivanova in an interview.

She is also planning on undergoing surgery for an elongated and sharpened chin and apparently, she already had one breast surgery as well.

