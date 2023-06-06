Woman techie from Godavarikhani murdered in Bengaluru

Police suspect that Akansha’s boyfriend Arpith killed by suffocating her with a pillow. Later, she was hanged with a rope

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:49 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Representational Image

Peddapalli: A software engineer, Akansha (25) was murdered, reportedly by her boyfriend in Bengaluru.

A resident of Medaribasthi of Godavarikhani, Akansha was working as a software engineer and staying with another girl in a house in Jeevanbheema Nagar in Kodihalli of Bengaluru. According to family members, Akansha was found dead in the room when her roommate returned to the room at 5 am on Tuesday. She immediately informed the police.

Police are said to have found the mobile phone and wallet of Akansha’s boyfriend Arpith from Delhi in the room. Police suspect that Arpith killed Akansha by suffocating her with a pillow. Later, she was hanged with a rope. A hunt is on for the accused.

Akansha completed her primary education in Godavarikhani. Her father Gnaneshwar had migrated to Godavarikhani from Rajasthan a few years ago and settled here.

Also Read RTA Khairatabad mops up Rs 35.62 lakh on single day from fancy number auction