Woman washed away in rescue bid in Karimnagar

Thakiya, a resident of Srinagar Colony was swept away wen she was trying to save a three-year-old boy

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Karimnagar: In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old woman was washed away in flood water when she was trying to rescue a three-year-old boy near a cable bridge on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Sunday.

Thakiya, a resident of Srinagar Colony in the town, was visiting a dargah with her family members near the cable bridge. Her sister’s son Ahel who went to relieve himself was washed away in flood water from Manair river.

On seeing the boy being swept away, she got into the river and tried to rescue him. While trying to reach out to the boy, she was swept away. Thakiya’s body was later fished out.

Meanwhile, the boy, who was trapped in some bushes, was found after a three-hour search operation. He was shifted to district headquarters hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .