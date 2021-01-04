Women are not inferior to men: Harish Rao

Minister Harish Rao hands over Swift Dzire cars to 18 women beneficiaries who were given She Cabs by SC Corporation

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said women have proved time and again that they are in no way inferior to men by venturing into all fields across the world.

Pointing out that women are even manning space rockets and flights, Harish Rao called upon the 18 SC women beneficiaries who were given She Cabs by SC Corporation, to prove themselves by operating the service successfully so that it will help them extend such scheme to all the districts in the State in a phased manner. “This is the first such scheme introduced by any wing of the State government,” he said.

Addressing the women after handing over the Swift Dzire cars to them at the District Collectorate here, the Minister suggested that the Executive Director SC Corporation Babu Rao conduct a weekly review of the operation of She Cabs to resolve issues the women drivers face.

Uber has offered to utilise the services of SC Corporation in the Hitech City area where they will be employed to operate cab services for women IT professionals. The Minister also asked Sangareddy DSP A Balaji to talk to the women drivers regularly to help them with security-related issues.

Suggesting that District Collector Hanumantha Rao hold a meeting with representatives of Industries in Sangareddy to ascertain whether they need women-driven cab services, Rao said they will also have an option to run their cabs in the district since a lot of women are working with industries here too.

Elaborating various schemes introduced by the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the Minister has said that they have spent Rs 100 crore to provide employment to as many as 2,068 backward SCs across Telangana since they were voted to power.

Under the land distribution scheme to SCs, Rao said that they have given land to 16,000 people by spending Rs 738 crore across the State. Unlike the past governments, he said they have distributed fertile lands to all the beneficiaries. However, Rao said the skyrocketing prices of lands have made their job difficult

Meanwhile, Deepu, a representative of Uber, said they will instal GPS tracking in all the She Cabs to ensure their safety. Saying that they will place an emergency switch in the cab to help the women drivers if they needed any emergency help, the Uber representative said that they can track the vehicle immediately through GPS.

Stating that safety of their women drivers and passengers was a priority, he said the company will also provide a safety kit in the car which includes pepper spray. As a joining bonus, he said they will give a Rs 10,000 bonus to each cab driver, against the Rs 2,000 paid to male drivers, besides offering trip wise incentives to encourage the women continue with the services. The women were also given smartphones. The cars can be operated with both petrol and CNG.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .