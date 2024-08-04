Telangana: Shadnagar police subject woman to third degree torture

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 August 2024, 09:28 PM

Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly subjected to third degree torture at Shadnagar police station in Cyberabad.

The woman, Sunita, who stays at Ambedkar colony in Shadnagar, was reportedly brought to the police station in connection with a case of theft of gold and cash stolen from a house on July 24.

Nagendra, a resident of Ambedkarnagar had made a complaint at the police station alleging that some persons had stolen 24 tolas of gold and Rs. 2 lakh cash.

The woman told media persons that the police initially took her to the police station along with her husband Bheemaiah and son aged 13 years to the police station. Bheemaiah was later let off from the police station.

“A group of policemen tied my hands and legs with a rope. Afterwards male police personnel beat me up on legs with leather belts and asked me to confess a crime I did not commit,” Sunita told media persons adding, she was tortured in front of her 13 year-old son in the police station. The woman was later released and sent away to home.

The police managed to recover one tola of gold and Rs. 4,000 cash from the woman. The woman was later asked to go home.

When contacted DCP (Shamshabad), B Rajesh said following a complaint an inquiry is ordered into the incident and based on the outcome of the probe action will be initiated.

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Avinash Mohanty attached Shadnagar Detective Inspector Rami Reddy to the Police Commissioner office pending an inquiry into the allegations of torturing a woman.

“ACP Shadnagar is conducting an inquiry into the allegations. Further action will be taken based on the inquiry report,” said Avinash Mohanty.