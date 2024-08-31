Women in Telugu Film Industry urge Telangana Government to publish ‘Voice of Women’ report

This report was submitted by The Voice of Women, a support group for women in the Telugu Film Industry (TFI) established in 2019.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 31 August 2024, 03:13 PM

Hyderabad: Prominent voices from the Telugu film industry have come together to demand that the Telangana government publish the findings of a subcommittee report on sexual harassment within the industry.

This report was submitted by The Voice of Women, a support group for women in the Telugu Film Industry (TFI) established in 2019.

Also Read Hema Committee report: FIR registered against 10 Malayalam film personalities

Several influential women from the industry, including director Nandini Reddy, actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jhansi, Lakshmi Manchu, singers Chinmayi Sripada, Kausalya, anchor Suma Kanakala, and many others have shared a unified message on their social media platforms, urging the government to make the report public.

In their statement, The Voice of Women welcomed the Hema Committee report and expressed appreciation for the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) in Kerala, which has been instrumental in advancing the movement against sexual harassment in the film industry.

The group emphasized the importance of the Telangana government addressing their rightful demand by releasing the subcommittee report.

“We, the women of the Telugu film industry, welcome the Hema Committee report and applaud the persistent efforts of the WCC in Kerala, which has laid the path to this momentum,” the statement read. “We hereby urge the Telangana government to publish the submitted subcommittee report on sexual harassment, which can help frame government and industry policies to establish a safe working environment for women in the TFI.”

The Hema Committee report, focusing on gender discrimination and harassment in the Malayalam film industry, was established in 2017 following a high-profile sexual assault incident. The committee, led by Justice K. Hema, investigated the safety and working conditions for women and submitted its findings in December 2019. The report was made public on August 19, 2024.

Key findings of the Hema Committee report revealed widespread sexual harassment, unsafe working conditions, and significant pay disparities between male and female actors. Many women reported a culture of intimidation by powerful individuals, which discouraged them from reporting misconduct. The report recommended establishing Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) for safe reporting and implementing gender awareness training for industry stakeholders.

The release of the report has sparked increased awareness and discussions about gender equality within the Malayalam film industry, encouraging more women to share their experiences. Film associations are beginning to reconsider their policies to enhance safety for women, and the report has contributed to a growing #MeToo movement within the industry, prompting calls for accountability among powerful figures.

The women of the Telugu film industry now await similar action from the Telangana government, hoping that the release of the subcommittee report will mark a significant step towards ensuring a safer and more equitable working environment for women in TFI.