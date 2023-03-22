Women investing in real estate on rise

Published Date - 07:00 AM, Wed - 22 March 23

Hyderabad: In a new and emerging trend, more and more young women are found to be evincing interest in investing in property.

If the present real estate demand is mainly driven by young and early earners, this segment is getting strengthened by more young women who are starting their career early and in a higher salary bracket. This is breaking the generally accepted belief on property matters being a mainly men oriented field.

According to industry watchers, young women are now looking for ways to grow their wealth. “Real estate can provide them with a stable and long-term financial return that can help secure their future,” said a builder with prominent projects in the city.

Divya Shah is one such women who invested in property. “Real estate is an all-time booming business and an investment in property can never go wrong. In my opinion, it is the best source to invest than in jewellery or anything else,” said the 26-year-old who is a lawyer by profession.

Tarini Singhal, a 24-year-old content writer, said the decision to invest in property was driven by a desire to secure her future. This decision was supported by her father and Tarini said, “a little share of what I had invested was my own earnings while the rest was my father supporting me.”

Director, Sri Supraja Infracon, Subhashini G, points out that at a young age, women are taking wise decisions and investing a part of their earnings on land or flat to get double returns in the coming years.

At a young age, they have become increasingly confident and knowledgeable about investing, they are more likely to take risks and make informed decisions about their investments. “If they are planning to invest about Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, they first purchase open plots and if their budget is about Rs 50 lakh and above, they are going for flats,” said Subhashini.

Investing in real estate provide these young women with a sense of ownership and control over their finances. “I feel independent, strong, and more confident after making such investments, it brings in more positivity and gives me the zeal to keep hustling and working more,” said Divya.

65% of Indian women prefer real estate over other investments

Women are now preferring to invest in real estate rather than in traditional assets like gold. As housing sales have reached an all-time high in the country, women are a key homebuyer segment according to a Consumer Sentiment Survey by Anarock.

The survey finds that gold has lost its sheen as real estate gained favour for women investors. At least 65 per cent of women homebuyers now prefer to invest in real estate, followed by 20 per cent favouring the stock markets. Just 8 per cent of the women surveyed favoured gold and 7 per cent preferred FDs.

According to Anarock, 36 per cent of the women home seekers have a budget range of Rs 45 lakh to Rs 90 lakh, and 27 per cent prefer premium homes priced from Rs 90 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore and 20 per cent prefer luxury homes priced more than Rs 1.5 crore.

As per the survey, the ratio of women buying properties for end-use and investment has changed from 82:18 in the previous survey to 77:23 now.