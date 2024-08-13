Women revolt against Congress leaders in Nirmal

Women staged a sit-in on a road, alleging that some leaders of the Congress stopped supply of drinking water to their village by switching off the borewell.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 10:28 PM

Residents stage a sit-in on a road alleging that leaders of the Conrgess stoppy supply of drinking water at Badankurthi village in Khanapur mandal on Tuesday.

Nirmal: Tension prevailed for a while when women raised a banner of revolt against leaders of the Congress who allegedly attempted assaulted them for depending on a bore-well, repaired by a BRS leader, for drinking water at Badankurthi village in Khanapur mandal in the evening on Tuesday.

Women staged a sit-in on a road, alleging that some leaders of the Congress stopped supply of drinking water to their village by switching off the borewell. They said that the leaders threatened them with dire consequences if they used a bore-well repaired by a former Sarpanch of the village. They stated that the Sarpanch came forward to repair the bore-well when he learnt that the villagers were facing a drinking water crisis.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the Congress reached the spot and picked up an argument with the agitating women. They tried to assault the women for relying on the bore well for drinking water. However, police intervened after receiving information about the tension. The police switched on the bore well and pacified the women.

Khanapur police said that the situation was under control and no case was registered with regard to the attempt of assault by the Congress leaders.