Women’s Day: This ‘pole’star shines bright

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:40 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Hyderabad: With sheer determination and her passion for the dance form, 26-year-old Pound Kakar became synonymous with pole dancing in Hyderabad. Her studio ‘Polefit Boldfit’ in Kondapur is the only place in the city that offers pole dancing classes.

Pound grew up in a broadminded family with an identical twin sister. Growing up, she was bullied at school for being skinny. As a result, she developed body image issues and distanced herself from physical activities for a decade.

But when she first started practising pole dancing in 2018, she says it changed her life in more ways than one. “I hated my body for the longest time. But when I was able to get on the pole and do all those difficult moves, I realised what my body can do for me,” she says.

Pound says that pole dancing is an art form that has the ability to make you love your own body. “There is nothing like a perfect body type that facilitates this. All body types are good to learn this art form,” she adds.

Over the years, she arduously invested her time, money, and effort in learning and promoting the craft, all the while empowering other women and encouraging them to love themselves. “My journey as a trainer and entrepreneur has been very different from each other. The training taught me patience. Entrepreneurship taught me that women can handle so many things at once.”

As Pound Kakar’s studio grew, Hyderabad became one of the few cities in the country to have a close-knit and thriving pole community.