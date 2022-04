Watch: Story of Pound Kakar, Hyderabad’s first professional pole dancer

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:50 AM, Wed - 20 April 22

Pound Kakar decided to introduce the art of pole dancing when she found there was not a single professional dance studio in Hyderabad. —Photo: Anand Dharmana

From hating her body to feeling confident in her own skin, Pound Kakar has navigated through the dark lanes of self-doubt. Thankfully, she found her solace in pole dancing and Hyderabad now has its first professional pole dancing studio.