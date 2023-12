Women’s World Tennis Tour: Rashmikaa-Vaidhehi enter final

Rashmikaa-Vaidhehi duo defeated Pooja Ingle and Madhurima Sawant 2-6, 6-2, 10-8 in a closely-fought contest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

Shrivalli Rashmikaa and Vaidhehi Chaudhari after their win in the semifinals.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa and her partner Vaidhehi Chaudhari rallied from a set down to enter the women’s doubles summit clash, at the Women’s World Tennis Tour $15,000 Tennis tournament in Ahmedabad, on Friday.

The duo defeated Pooja Ingle and Madhurima Sawant 2-6, 6-2, 10-8 in a closely-fought contest.

Also Read Vijay Hazare Trophy: Hyderabad suffer narrow loss against Maharashtra

Later, the reigning national champion Rashmikaa crushed her Statemate Humera Baharmus 6-1, 6-2 in the women’s singles quarterfinal match to make it to the last four stage.

Results: Singles Quarters: Shrivalli Rashmikaa bt Humera Baharmus ( IND) 6-1, 6-2;

Women’s Doubles: Semis: Shrivalli Rashmikaa/Vaidhei Chaudhari bt Pooja Ingle/Madhurima Sawant 2-6, 6-2, 10-8.