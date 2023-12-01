Vijay Hazare Trophy: Hyderabad suffer narrow loss against Maharashtra

Tanmay’s ton, Kak’s five-wicket haul go in vain in Hyderabad’s third loss

Published Date - 07:13 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad went down to Maharashtra narrowly by three wickets to suffer their third successive loss in the Group B Vijay Hazare Trophy match at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur, on Friday.

Asked to bat first, Hyderabad rode on Tanmay Agarwal’s 117-ball 103 (9×4, 1×6) and half-centuries from skipper Rahul Singh, Rahul Buddhi and Ravi Teja to post massive 315/5 in stipulated 50 overs. In reply, Maharashtra reached the target with just two balls to spare. Kartikeya Kak returned with an impressive bowling figures of 5/60 but Ankit Bawne’s ton (113) helped Maharashtra chase down the target.

Earlier, Hyderabad lost Rohit Rayudu (0) in the second over before Tanmay and captain Rahul resurrected the innings with a 156-run second wicket stand. After Rahul’s dismissal, Hyderabad lost two more wickets in quick succession. Nitesh Reddy (6) and A Avanish (1) failed to get going as Hyderabad looked like squandering a good start.

However, Tanmay reached his century but was run out in the 40th over. Rahul Buddhi and Ravi Teja then provided the late flourish adding an unbeaten 89 runs in just 58 balls. While Rahul Buddhi (58) hit five boundaries and two sixes in his 53-ball essay, Ravi Teja, who hit 51 off 33, smashed four boundaries and three maximums.

Later, Kak provided a good start removing OM Bhosale (8) in the sixth over and Siddharth Mhatre (14) in the 10th over. Rakshann castled the stumps of Kaushal Tambe in the 16th over to reduce them to 85/3. However, Ankit Bawne hit a timely century (113 off 108) and added 166 runs for the fourth wicket with Azim Kazi (80 off 81) to put his side on course. Though he was dismissed in the 45th over, experienced Kedar Jadhav hit a 17-ball 32 to take his side past the finish line.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 315/5 in 50 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 103, Rahul Singh 69, Rahul Buddhi 58 no, Ravi Teja 51 no) lost to Maharashtra 316/7 in 49.4 overs (Ankit Bawne 113, Azim Kazi 80; Kartikeya Kak 5/60).