Wonderla Hyderabad announces special offers for Ganesh Chaturthi and Teachers’ day

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:21 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

Hyderabad: Wonderla Holidays, an amusement theme park and resort company, has announced special offers at its theme park on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and Teachers’ day.

The amusement park chain has announced free tickets on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Visitors could avail of a free entry to the park on August 31 if their name matches one of the 108 names of Lord Ganesha. The offer is applicable on the first 100 offline bookings

Additionally, on account of Teachers’ day, Wonderla has announced a 20 per cent discount on bookings for teachers who wish to visit the park between August 29 and September 5. The first 1000 teachers per day will be eligible for the offer. Carrying ID proofs is mandatory to avail of these offers.

Located on Outer Ring Road Exit No.13, 10 minutes away from the Hyderabad international airport, the park offers more than 40 rides. Apart from Hyderabad, these special offers are valid in Bengaluru and Kochi branches too.