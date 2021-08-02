‘Work From Home’ still preferred by employees: Survey

In a survey conducted by Indeed, 51 per cent of women employees wanted to continue working from home when compared with 29 per cent of men

Hyderabad: The work from home (WFH) model seems to have become the favoured model for many employees across sectors. A recent survey by Indeed revealed that 46 per cent of jobseekers favored remote working over a hybrid approach which stood at 29 per cent. Interestingly, employers seem to be thinking the other way as they preferred a hybrid work model which stood at 42 per cent to remote work at 35 per cent.

Meanwhile, 51 per cent of women employees wanted to continue working from home when compared with 29 per cent of men. The WFH model was also a preferred choice for 52 per cent senior management while 36 per cent of middle level and 31 per cent junior level employees preferred the same.

Survey titled India Hiring Tracker revealed that the first quarter of FY’22 saw 11 per cent hiring growth with Information Technology, Financial Services and BPO/ITeS seeing standout growth of 61 per cent, 48 per cent and 47 per cent respectively.

Large businesses continued to dominate hiring activity (59 per cent of employers), while hiring by mid-sized businesses saw a decline of 38 per cent. Receding Covid cases and partial lockdowns in Q1 FY’22 allowed businesses to operate, focusing employers on roles driving sales and revenue.

Roles such as Sales Coordinator (83 per cent of all employer respondents), Relationship Manager (77 per cent), Digital Marketer (69 per cent), UI/UX Designer (61 per cent), and Quality Analyst (53 per cent) were the most in demand. Startup-SME jobs were the top picks for post-graduates at 44 per cent and mid-level job seekers at 42 per cent.

