CM KCR congratulates Nikhat Zareen on winning Gold in Women’s World Boxing Championships

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated Nikhat Zareen for winning the gold in the 50 kg category finals

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:46 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated Nikhat Zareen for winning the gold in the 50 kg category finals of the Women’s World Boxing Championships held at New Delhi.

She beat two time Asian champion from Vietnam, Nguyen Thi Tam five-zero in the finals of the light weight category.

A native of Telangana, she won the second gold medal for India in the women’s boxing championship. It was a matter of pride for entire State and the nation, the Chief Minister said.

He said Telangana government was committed in developing sporting infrastructure in the State and ensuring the welfare of sportspersons.

