‘World-class’ Kohli doesn’t have ‘any sort of weakness’, says Moeen

India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The first two games of the 4-game series will be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test.

By | Published: 12:16 pm 12:45 pm

Chennai: England all-rounder Moeen Ali feels that he has still got “match-winning performances” in him and has set “little targets” which he is aiming to achieve in the upcoming series against India.

India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The first two games of the 4-game series will be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test.

“I still feel I’ve got wickets and runs in me and match-winning performances within me. I have little targets I want to achieve first. I am not too far away from getting 200 wickets. I know people say they don’t look at these things but it would be something I would look at. Then I would set another target after that,” ESPN Cricinfo quoted Moeen, who has 181 Test wickets, as saying.

Returning for India will be Virat Kohli, who played just one Test of the four-match series against Australia before returning to India for the birth of his first child. Moeen said it will be difficult for them to get Kohli out as the latter does not have “any sort of weakness”.

“How do we get him out? He’s obviously an amazing player, world-class, he’s very motivated to do well and I’m sure he’ll be even more motivated after they did well in Australia and he had to leave for the birth of his child. I don’t know how we’re going to get him out [specifically] because I don’t think he has any sort of weakness but we have a good bowling attack, some pace in the line-up. He’s a great guy and a good friend of mine – we don’t talk too much about cricket. We do a little bit but not too much,” he said.

Moeen had missed England’s Test series against Sri Lanka after testing positive for coronavirus. Dom Bess and Jack Leach performed brilliantly for England as the team won both Tests.

“I think I’m fine. Whether or not I get picked is another matter. Bessy and Leachy I thought did quite well in Sri Lanka and are coming off some good performances. In terms of being ready to play, I think I’ll be fine to play, I’ll be ready. I’ve waited long enough,” Moeen said.

England’s touring contingent arrived in Chennai on Wednesday and all the members are undergoing quarantine. Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Rory Burns arrived earlier as the trio did not play the Test series against Sri Lanka. The first Test between England and India will begin on February 5 at Chennai.