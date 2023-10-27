| World Cup High Demand For Tickets As India Vs Sri Lanka Match Sells Out In Hours

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:18 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: As the highly anticipated clash between team India and Sri Lanka draws near, the Board of Control for Cricket in Indian released the tickets at 12 pm today.

As soon as BCCI released tickets at 12 pm on Saturday, cricket enthusiasts rushed to the ticketing portal to secure their seats, and they were quickly sold out.

The match between two Asian countries is scheduled to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2, 2023.

Similarly, tickets for the India vs England match on Sunday have also been snapped up. However, BCCI is yet to release tickets for India’s matches against South Africa and Netherlands on November 5th and 12th, respectively.

The tickets for the prestigious ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be available on the official ticketing platform – BookMyShow.