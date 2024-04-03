Bharat Biotech, Bilthoven Biologicals BV announce collaboration to produce, supply Oral Polio Vaccines

An agreement has been signed between Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) and BBio wherein BBIL will procure drug substances for the production of OPV to be supplied within India and globally.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 April 2024, 04:47 PM

Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturing major and Bilthoven Biologicals B.V., (BBio), a wholly owned subsidiary of Serum Institute of India Private Limited, based in Netherlands, on Wednesday announced a collaboration, to further strengthen production and supply security of Oral Polio Vaccines (OPV).

An agreement has been signed between Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) and BBio wherein BBIL will procure drug substances for the production of OPV to be supplied within India and globally. Through this collaboration, BBIL and BBio will jointly obtain the regulatory approvals and licenses required to commercially manufacture OPVs in India for global supplies from drug substances manufactured in the Netherlands at Bilthoven Biologicals.

In a statement, Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India said, “We are delighted to join forces with Bharat Biotech to reinforce the global supply of polio vaccines. Our vision is to eradicate Polio worldwide, taking a crucial step towards reducing the impact of this deadly disease on vulnerable populations.”

Dr. Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, said, “Oral polio vaccines have been an integral part of the Govt of India’s Universal Immunisation Program (UIP) for several decades, with Bharat Biotech being one of the largest suppliers to immunisation programs across the world. This collaboration between BBIL and BBio exemplifies cooperation between vaccine companies, ensuring a secure supply of oral polio vaccines and fortifies the nation’s mission to eradicate polio”.