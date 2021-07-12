World Gold Council, GJEPC partner for gold jewellery marketing in India

This joint partnership will work to make gold jewellery more relevant and desirable through an evocative multi-media campaign, it added.

New Delhi: The World Gold Council and Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) have signed an agreement to promote gold jewellery in India in 2021.

Under the terms of the agreement, both partners will jointly fund a multi-media marketing campaign that would aim to increase awareness, relevance and adoption of gold jewellery amongst Indian consumers, especially millennials and Gen Z.

The World Gold Council’s ‘Retail Gold Insights: India Jewellery’ report released last year revealed that although young women are active gold jewellery consumers (33 per cent of Indian women aged 18-24 years bought gold jewellery in the 12 months preceding the survey in 2019), their future purchase intent could be higher. This is especially true in the urban areas and could be achieved if the gold jewellery trade could tap into consumers’ desire for self-expression and prestige.

This finding presents an opportunity for the gold industry to work collectively to make gold jewellery more relevant and contemporary, leading to a consequential shift, the council said in a statement.

Somasundaram PR, Regional CEO, India, World Gold Council, said: “The Indian gold jewellery market is an astonishing blend of craftsmanship and creativity, symbolising centuries-old manufacturing skills that have shaped our passion for gold. However, buying habits are constantly changing and marketing efforts of many products create a strong appeal addressing consumer instincts for experiences and instant gratification.

“The Indian gold jewellery linked largely to planned buying for traditional occasions, may be missing a crucial link to many other life-worthy moments that younger audiences cherish. We are working together with GJEPC to create this crucial link.”

McCann has been appointed as the creative partner and Motivator, Group M has been appointed as the media partner for the marketing campaign that will be rolled out in the next few weeks in India.