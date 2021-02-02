World number two Rafael Nadal withdraws from ATP Cup

The No. 2-ranked Nadal posted a statement on Twitter before his scheduled match against Australia’s Alex de Minaur on Tuesday saying he had a stiff lower back and “hopefully I’ll be better for Thursday.”

Melbourne: Rafael Nadal withdrew from his opening match at the ATP Cup because of a sore back but hopes to return for the Spanish team later in the week.

Roberto Bautista Agut moved into Spain’s top spot to take on de Minaur and Pablo Carreno Busta moved into the No. 2 singles spot.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic recovered from blisters that disrupted his preparation and was in his element on Rod Laver Arena as Serbia opened its ATP Cup title defense with a 2-1 win over Canada.

Serbia fans chanted and waved their national flag as Djokovic beat Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 7-5 to force a deciding doubles match, then combined with Filip Krajinovic for a 7-5, 7-6 (4) win over Milos Raonic and Shapovalov.

Last week, in an exhibition in Adelaide following a 14-day hotel quarantine — part of the Covid-19 pandemic regulations for everyone traveling to Australia — Djokovic spoke about feeding off the energy of the crowds.

At Rod Laver Arena, the main show court at Melbourne Park where he has won a record eight Australian Open titles, he had plenty of energy to feed off.

The large and loud band of Serbia supporters was a feature of Djokovic and his team’s win in the inaugural ATP Cup last year, which culminated with a victory over Nadal and Spain.

“It’s a pleasure to see them in such big numbers. Whenever they can, they show up,” Djokovic said.

Matteo Berrettini said having the crowd back helped during his 6-2, 6-4 upset win over U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem in Italy’s 2-1 victory over Austria in Group C.

Sofia Kenin had a sprinkling of fans in the stands to watch her first match back at Melbourne Park since her Grand Slam breakthrough at last year’s Australian Open.

She loved it, saying she really missed her fans, although she would have enjoyed a longer stint on the court at Margaret Court Arena. Kenin had just won the first set 7-5 on Tuesday when Camila Giorgi called for the trainer and then retired from their match at the Yarra Valley Classic.

Kenin had only one match win in previous trips to Melbourne Park in 2018 and ’19 before winning her first major title here last year, when she beat local hope Ash Barty in the semifinals and Garbine Muguruza in the final.

No. 3-ranked Naomi Osaka had a 6-2, 6-2 win over Alize Cornet in her opening match in the WTA’s Gippsland Trophy.

Bianca Andreescu’s long absence from competitive tennis will continue for another week after the 2019 U.S. Open champion withdrew from the Grampians Trophy event scheduled to start Wednesday. AP