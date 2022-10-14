World Spine Day: Vipreet Naukasana challenge by Apollo Hospitals

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Spine Day 2022 on October 16, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, will launch a month-long ‘Apollo Spine Challenge’ initiative to raise awareness on the importance of spine health and its role to keep the body healthy and fit.

As part of the #ApolloSpineChallenge, between October 16 and November 16, participants need to perform Vipreet Naukasana (reverse boat pose), which is considered as an excellent asana for strong back and helps in toning and strengthening the back muscle, and stay in the posture for about 30 sec.

Apollo Hospitals will encourage celebrities, influencers, corporate HRs, internal employees and doctors to perform Vipreet Naukasana.

The challenge posed to individuals is to perform Vipreet Naukasana and check their spine fitness. Any uneasiness in performing the asana indicates a weak spine and encourages them to take spine health seriously by working towards strengthening it.

Apollo spine challenge will also encourage audience to tag a person who has been a pillar of strength to them and in turn challenge them to take up the asana. This gesture will serve as an expression of gratitude, enables the person to assess his spine fitness and adopt remedial asana, a press release said.