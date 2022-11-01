World Vegan Day: Caishen is Hyderabad’s first vegan beauty store

By Shweta Watson Published: Published Date - 04:46 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

With 30-35 cosmetic brands, jewellery, and accessories that are completely cruelty-free and vegan, Caishen was started by Nikhil Kumar in March of this year.

Hyderabad: While it has become easy to turn vegan in the present day with many cafes and restaurants serving vegan food, switching to a completely cruelty-free and vegan lifestyle is a task. From beauty products to clothes and accessories, there are several other ways one can go vegan.

On this World Vegan Day on November 1, we spoke to the founder of one of Hyderabad’s first vegan beauty stores, Caishen, in Sainikpuri. With 30-35 cosmetic brands, jewellery, and accessories that are completely cruelty-free and vegan, Caishen was started by Nikhil Kumar in March of this year.

It has now become a hub for people scouting for vegan cosmetics and other beauty products in Secunderabad.

Nikhil feels that hurting animals for the sake of something as temporary as physical beauty is inhumane. “Beauty begins with having a heart. I had to research a lot because not all cruelty-free brands are vegan but all vegan brands are cruelty-free. Basically, cruelty-free products are the ones that are not tested on animals, whereas vegan products also do not have animal ingredients like honey, silk protein, or cow milk. Caishen is an elite retail store that houses completely vegan products,” he explains.

People can make the switch this World Vegan Day as Caishen has a variety of beauty products from brands like Kimirica, Faces Canada, Just Herbs, Body Shop, Juicy Chemistry, Plum, and Kama Ayurveda, among others.

More and more youngsters are making the switch to vegan beauty products because it’s easier than turning vegan in terms of food habits. “There’s been a sharp increase in the demand for vegan beauty products in the last couple of years. The youth has become conscious of the ingredients in their products, and are specifically asking for vegan products. In the same way, even brands have understood that veganism is the way to sustain in the global beauty industry and have been rapidly turning vegan or at least cruelty-free,” added Nikhil, who is also one of the founders of E’woke, a vegan café in the city.

Reach out for additional details: https://www.instagram.com/caishen.luxe/