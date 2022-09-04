Now enjoy Starbucks coffee at Sainikpuri

By Shweta Watson Published: Updated On - 05:31 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

Hyderabad: Sainikpuri is the new Jubilee Hills, and if you don’t believe us then come look for yourself. Once known for just a couple of eateries like the 5th Avenue Bakers and The Coffee Cup, the humble Sainikpuri road is now bustling with new coffee shops, pubs and restaurants almost every other month. After welcoming 10 Downing Street and Concu some months ago, Sainikpuri has now opened shop to the famous Starbucks Coffee over the weekend.

Offering both takeaway and dining experience, the new outlet has caught the fancy of people living in the area and nearby. The plush interiors of the coffee shop have been a major attraction, and the fact that Secunderabadis don’t have to drive all the way to Jubilee or Banjara Hills to enjoy the premium Starbucks experience, has been a relief for several coffee connoisseurs.

Starbucks is known for its signature hot and cold coffees and a variety of sides like croissants, sandwiches, wraps, cookies, muffins and more. Pumpkin Spice Latte is one of the season’s special and a favourite of many youngsters.

While Starbucks Sainikpuri is already receiving 5-star reviews on Google, it is yet to be made available on food delivering apps like Swiggy and Zomato.