This summer go café-hopping in Hyderabad’s Sainikpuri

By Shweta Watson Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

Hyderabad: There’s nothing better than unwinding at a café after a long day’s work. If you are tired of clubbing at the usual spots in Jubilee Hills and Gachibowli and are looking for something offbeat and rustic to chill, ride towards Sainikpuri because the place is booming with new cafes almost every other month. What’s even better is that you wouldn’t have to burn a hole in your pocket or complain of a hangover the next morning.

You can step into these beautifully built cafes with your friends or colleagues and enjoy piping hot coffee and appetisers, mouth-watering desserts and the lovely ambiance. This summer, you can try a variety of cold coffees, mojitos and coolers that are offered at these places. Most of these cafes are also highly Instagrammable. There’s cafe E’woke if you’re looking out for vegan options and Chai Kahani to satisfy your tea cravings.

So, what are we waiting for? Let’s take a look at some of the top cafes in Sainikpuri.

F3 café & bistro

This café in Sainikpuri by far serves the best food and mocktails, that too, at a reasonable price. It has indoor, outdoor, and rooftop seating and some of the bestsellers include the classic cold coffee, hot sizzling brownie, chicken Bolognese, Grande Nachos, Mexican baby potato, Kung Pao chicken, BBQ chicken wings, and loose fried prawns. In beverages, try the watermelon punch and the mango slush. A lot of youngsters are seen chilling at the café that also has pleasant music playing in the background.

Flamingo Cafe Le Estamine

The café is as fancy as its name – with outdoor and rooftop seating, a delicious menu and friendly staff, there’s no reason you shouldn’t visit Flamingo. In this hot summer, the classic cold coffee here will instantly refresh you. Also try the tempura fried prawns, nasi goreng and raspberry mojito. The outdoor area has a swing that can be used to chill or get photographed.

The Big Owl Café

If you’re looking to enjoy a rooftop experience with IPL match screenings, then this place is a must-visit. Do try the gol gappas and mojitos here and enjoy some quality time with your friends playing board games and football.

Concu

Concu opened its doors in Sainikpuri some months ago and has been attracting a decent crowd ever since. The outdoor seating with the greenery will tempt you to get clicked and the soothing music will drive away your worries. From salads, sandwiches, bagels, burgers, pizzas, croissants, and coffee to luxurious teas, milkshakes and sodas, there’s a lot to choose from the menu. Don’t forget to munch on desserts like macaroons, strawberry tart, tiramisu, cheesecakes and cupcakes.

W-Cafe by Wich Way

If you’re looking for cafes to have breakfast in, then your search can stop at W-Café by Wich Way. The place has a super ambiance and everything on the menu is priced decently – do try the coffee, pasta, sandwiches, and pancakes. The inside seating is unique because the seats are lower than ground level and give out a cosy vibe.

The Coffee Cup

The terraced wooden deck and indoor bare brick walls and glass facade give The Coffee Cup a pure rustic feel. Step into the café and you will forget all your worries with the smell of freshly brewing coffee overwhelming your senses. “The person behind the interiors and the superheroes theme that the cafe is known for is the owner Varun Sharma,” shared Venkat, the manager of the café. Coffee Cup boasts a large sumptuous menu from grills to bakes and exotic beverages. The quaint book corner has a wide collection of books for retail as well as reading.

La Vie En Rose cafe

If you don’t have the budget to travel to France to visit the floral cafes, you can instead drive to La Vie En Rose café in Sainikpuri. Getting photographed at the pink-themed café will make you feel cute instantly. “Not just women, even men are proudly getting clicked amidst the pink theme,” shared the owner Likhitha Samineni. We recommend you to try these on the menu: rose mocha, rose lime soda, pink sauce pasta, naked burgers, strawberry pancakes, milkshake, cakesicle, and sundae in clouds.

Groove 9

If you want to have a cup of coffee in a natural setting with rabbits running around, then there’s no better place than Groove 9. The café also has indoor seating and the food and beverages are priced reasonably. A must-visit in summer evenings as the outdoor seating and twinkle lights will soothe your soul.

