Worship as per shastras, Oracle says at Ujjaini Mahankali temple Rangam

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:59 AM, Mon - 18 July 22

Hyderabad: The Oracle at the Sri Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad, speaking at the Rangam on Monday asked devotees to worship her in the temple as per the shastras and not to change her form as in earlier years.

The Rangam, the annual ritual at the historic temple, saw the Oracle also saying that unfortunate incidents would not occur with the people of the land and that she would protect children and pregnant women from hardships.

Through the torrential rains, she wanted to send a message that there were some mistakes while performing pujas, the Oracle said.

“Though there were mistakes, I ignore them as you are my children,” the Oracle said.

The priest at the temple told the Oracle that by the next Bonalu, pujas would be performed as ordered by her and sought her blessings.

