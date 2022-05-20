| Would You Buy This Rs1 Lakh Gucci Adidas Umbrella That Doesnt Stop Rain

Would you buy this Rs1 lakh Gucci, Adidas umbrella that doesn’t stop rain?

Isn’t it bizarre to spend over a lakh on an umbrella! And guess what! The umbrella doesn’t even protect you from the rain!

You heard it right! Luxury label Gucci and sportswear firm Adidas AG are grabbing headlines in China for selling an umbrella for 11,100 yuan (near to Rs 1 lakh) that doesn’t even stop rain. However, the brands claim that the product was not designed to protect from rain.

Social media users were irked by the exorbitant price one needs to pay for an umbrella that doesn’t serve its primary function. Sharing an image of the umbrella, a Twitter user wrote, “Warning! Umbrellas are not waterproof!” and tagged the brands.

According to a few media reports, Gucci’s website, which previously described it as an umbrella, then changed the classification to “sun umbrella” or “parasol,” and stated that it’s suitable for sun protection or decorative purposes.

