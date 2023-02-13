WPL auctions: Hyderabad’s Arundhati, Yashasri over the moon

It was a memorable day for Hyderabad cricketers S Yashasri and Arundhati Reddy who were bought by the Women's Premier League franchises

Arundhati Reddy and S Yashasri

Hyderabad: It was a memorable day for Hyderabad cricketers S Yashasri and Arundhati Reddy who were bought by the Women’s Premier League franchises in players auction on Monday.

While the World Cup winning-Under-19 Team India member Yashasri was bought by UP Warriorz, Indian cricketer Arundhati, who was part of the national team in two T20 World Cups, found a place in Delhi Capitals.

Arundhati, who went unsold in the first round but later bagged Capitals’ contract for Rs 30 lakh in the second round, said she was delighted to be part of the Delhi team. “I was very nervous and was upset when I was not picked up the first time. I didn’t think I would get another chance as I was out of the Indian team for two years. I was not sure how the auctions would go. But thanks to God, I got selected,” said the Railways team player.

The 25-year-old has a bundle of experience having played for India in 26 T20 internationals. When asked whether she would target the WPL to make a comeback into the Indian team, she said, “Right now, I am focused on doing well whenever I get a chance to play for any team. If I do that, eventually I will make my way back. This is a great opportunity to be part of the league. It will be a game-changer in Indian women’s cricket,” she added.

Meanwhile, for the 19-year-old Yashasri, it was a usual day ahead of the auctions. She was going about her business – working on her fitness – in the gym until her mother Vidya called the youngster to give her the news.

“I saw the auctions for some time and went for my gym session. I was not expecting to get picked, so I was not nervous about the auctions. But when I got the news, I felt great. Since I was in the gym, I could not express my feeling in front of everyone but felt great inside,” said the pacer who was picked up for her base price of Rs 10 lakh by the Warriorz.

“My parents, who followed the auctions closely, were very happy. It is a very big platform. To get to play with international players at this point of my career is a big boost. I will get to learn a lot. I am privileged and grateful for the opportunity,” added the 19-year-old right-arm pacer who is also a handy batter.

Yashasri hopes to learn as much as possible with the interactions. “I want to ace in all the departments and prove myself whenever I get a chance. I will work harder to become a better player,” revealed the youngster who trains at the Iqbal Cricket Academy in Yapral.