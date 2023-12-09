WPL: Aussie all-rounder Annabel Sutherland hits jackpot in WPL auction

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:08 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Hyderabad: Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland, entering the auction with a base price of Rs 40 lakh, was secured by Delhi Capitals for 20 million rupees (2 Cr) in the WPL auction at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre on Saturday.

Interestingly, she previously represented Delhi Capitals in 2023, initially bought for Rs 70 lakh by the WPL franchise, yet they opted to release her for the 2024 edition of WPL.

Currently, Annabel Sutherland is in exceptional form. In the recently concluded Women’s Big Bash League, she amassed 304 runs and claimed 21 wickets.

🚨🔒 Delhi Capitals breaks the bank for Aussie Annabel Sutherland, getting her for INR 2 CR #WPLAuction | #TATAWPL | #WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/hkNY2RFVSx — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) December 9, 2023

