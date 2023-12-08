| All You Need To Know About Womens Premier League Auction

All you need to know about Women’s Premier League auction

The auction is scheduled for December 9 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is gearing for the upcoming 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction.

A total of 165 players have registered for the auction, comprising 104 Indians and 61 overseas players. Among these, 56 are capped Indian players, while 65 are uncapped.

The auction is scheduled for December 9 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, commencing at 3 pm and concluding around 7:30 pm.

Five teams are participating in the auction: Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warrioz.

Reportedly, Mallika Sagar will serve as the official auctioneer for the WPL.

Here are the available slots and purse details:

Mumbai Indians: 5 slots, budget 2.1 Cr

Delhi Capitals: 3 slots, budget 2.25 Cr

UP Warrioz: 5 slots, budget 4 Cr

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 7 slots, budget 3.35 Cr

Gujarat Giants 10 slots, budget 5.95