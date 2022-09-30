Do things differently when you want to succeed

Hyderabad: Indian author and motivational speaker Shiv Khera once said — “Successful people don’t do different things. They just do things differently.” As you are midway through your preparations for the upcoming competitive exams, there are a few things that you can do differently to help you to stay focused.

It’s a fact that you’re spending a majority of your waking hours in studying to cover the vast syllabus. And it’s no wonder if you feel exhausted both physically and mentally. There are a few things you could do to feel pumped up with energy and enthusiasm.

Why do you want to study so hard? Have you given thought to the above question? If you did, good; if you didn’t, this is the time to ask yourself that. And write down your answer — you may even be surprised to see what you come up with. Be honest with yourself as your answer can be your best motivation guide/source. Yes, you can go back to it whenever you feel demotivated to get yourself back on track.

When you sit down to study, what do you surround yourself with? Are you an organised person who keeps your books, stationery and other required materials in proper place — easily accessible? Or, are you among those who thrives amid cluttered spaces? Surround yourself with whatever works best for you in terms of inspiration. But, as far as possible, keep only what you need around you. Remember, these are things that you absolutely can’t do without, and your cell phone is surely not one of them.

A place which you choose as your study nook is equally important. While some people need a comfortable chair and table in a separate room away from distractions and disturbances to study, some prefer to do it amid other learners — in a library’s common room, for instance. Some others may like to study in open air — under a tree or on the lawn in a park. To each his own! However, do not sit in your bed while studying. As the bed is a comfortable and cosy personal space for everyone, it tends to make you feel sleepy or lethargic taking away your focus from studies. So, it’s better to avoid serious study in bed.