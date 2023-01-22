Success fancied for Indian Champion Cup

False rails will be announced on race day.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:20 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

By Racing Correspondent

Kolkata: Vijay Singh-trained Success looks unbeatable in the Coromandel Indian Champion Cup (Grade-I) 2000 metres, Terms for horses 4 years old and over in a field of nine runners the feature event of the races to be held on Monday.

The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. High Spirit 1, Toronero 2, El Patron 3

2. Summer Night 1, Presidential 2, Hidden Gold 3

3. Mezcal 1, So So Special 2, Yazh 3

4. Whistle Blower 1, Odin 2, Rimel 3

5. Success 1, A Star Is Born 2, Botero 3

6. Raisina Star 1, By The Bay 2, Raisina Star 3

Day’s Best: Success.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6