Written test for SI, constable aspirants held in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:05 PM, Wed - 13 April 22

Karimanagar: A written exam was conducted to select Sub-Inspector and police constable aspirants for free coaching at the Police Commissionerate office here on Wednesday. Physical test for aspirants was conducted on Tuesday.

District Collector in association with Police Commissioner would give free coaching to SI and constable aspirants through Varadhi Society, a voluntary organization run by the district administration.

A total of 6,500 candidates were attended the written test held from 10 am to 1 pm by dividing candidates into different sectors. Commissioner of Police, V Satyanarayana monitored the test.

Speaking on the occasion, CP said that written test for police aspirants was conducted in a transparent manner. Stating that candidates, who would perform better in all categories, would get jobs, he advised the aspirants to get police jobs by studying with commitment.

Informing that the notification for SI and constables recruitment would be released soon, he advised aspirants to utilize the free coaching given with the cooperation of district collector RV Karnan through Varadhi Society.

Recruitment of government jobs would be done in a transparent manner and there was no scope for irregularities. Candidates preparing for various jobs should not believe brokers, who would dupe aspirants by promising government jobs.

Additional DCP (Administration) G Chandramohan, ACPs C Pratap, Tula Srinivasa Rao, Gous Baba, Madan Lal, A Ramulu, G Vijay Kumar, and Nagender, SBI G Venkateshwarlu, RI Kiran Kumar and others were present.

