WS Audiology strengthens commitment to innovation with new R&D Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad

WS Audiology (WSA), a global leader in the hearing aid industry inaugurated by Sri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS - Special Chief Secretary

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 May 2024, 05:34 PM

Hyderabad: WS Audiology (WSA), a global leader in the hearing aid industry, today inaugurated its new Research and Development (R&D) hub in Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion in India. The new hub underscores WSA’s commitment to harnessing local talent and technology to drive global innovation.

As a leader in innovative hearing solutions, WSA is reinforcing its commitment to addressing the widespread issue of hearing impairment, which affects millions worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 6.3% of India’s population suffers from significant auditory loss. Globally, over 1.6 billion individuals experience some form of hearing loss, yet less than 20% have access to necessary hearing aids.

Innovation and Technology Leadership

“The Hyderabad R&D Centre of Excellence is pivotal in our global R&D network, enhancing our product development with cutting-edge technologies to improve user experiences and outcomes significantly,” said Joerg Brandscheid, WSA’s Chief Technology Officer.

The new hub in Hyderabad is not just an investment in infrastructure; it represents a commitment to talent development, research, and collaboration with local institutions. “This Centre of Excellence builds on WSA’s global R&D footprint and is a cornerstone in our long-term vision for India, where we aim to lead the way in improving hearing health across the region,” Brandscheid continued.

Global and Local Balance

The R&D hub will balance global technology trends with local market needs to develop hearing solutions that are both impactful and highly relevant. With a capacity for over 250 engineers, the centre will not only drive advancements in hearing solutions but also contribute to local talent development. The new hub will focus on key areas such as the use of Artificial Intelligence to enhance hearing experiences through contextual awareness, enhance user applications to make it more intuitive, optimizing workflows for hearing care professionals to streamline patient interactions, and explore innovative approaches to make hearing aids more affordable.

About WS Audiology

Formed in 2019 through the merger of Sivantos and Widex, WS Audiology combines over 140 years of experience in pioneering the use of technology to help people with hearing loss hear the sounds that make life wonderful. With truly differentiated brands like Widex, Signia, Rexton, Audio Service, and Vibe, and with diverse assets across wholesale, retail, online, managed care, and diagnostic solutions, the company is active in over 130 markets. WS Audiology employs 12,500+ people and is privately owned by the Tøpholm and Westermann families and the Lundbeck Foundation, as well as funds under the management of EQT. As a global leader, the company aims to unlock human potential by making wonderful sound part of everyone’s life. For more information, please visit wsa.com