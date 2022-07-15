| Xfinity And Ashoka Work Well In Trials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:09 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

By Racing Correspondent

Hyderabad: Xfinity and Ashoka worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Advance Guard (A Joshi) 47.5, moved very easy. First Apostle (RB) 48, moved easy. City Cruise (Nakhat Singh) 46.5, handy. Muaser (RB) 47.5, moved freely.

Silver Arrow (RB) 47, moved easy. Take A Gamble (DS Deora) 46.5, moved easy. Morior Invitus (Ishwar Singh) 46.5, handy. Sorry Darling (Ishwar Singh) 47, well in hand. All Time Legend (AA Vikrant) 48.5, moved freely. Rhythm Slection (P Ajeeth K) 46, not extended. Mireya (DS Deora) 45, moved well.

800m:

Ashoka (AA Vikrant) 59, 600/46, strode out well. Xfinity (Deepak Singh) 59, 600/43, good. Royal Pal (Apprentice) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Char Ek Char (P Ajeeth K) 1-1, 600/47, moved well. Able Love (Trainer) 1-0, 600/47, handy.

Team Player (RS Jodha) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Voice Of Dream (Surya Prakash) 58, 600/45, good. Asturias (Ishwar Singh) 59, 600/46, moved well.

Samrat (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Wandring Warrior (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Clefairy (RB) 1-2.5, 600/46.5, moved easy. Alpine Girl (Apprentice) & Precious Gift (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved together. Chica Bonita (Deepak Singh) & Life’s Living (G Naresh) 1-2, 600/46, pair handy. Blue Brigade (RB) & 3y-(Saamidd/Joleene) (RB) 59, 600/45, pair moved well.

Just Incredible (BR Kumar) & Ella Eldingar (Koushik) 1-3, 600/47, pair handy.

Sincerely Yours (Ishwar Singh) & Hugh Capet (DS Deora) 1-2, 600/46, pair moved easy.

1000m:

Euphoria (Iswar Singh) & Lady Danger (DS Deora) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair finished level. Star Medal (Nakhat Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, strode out well. Beauty On Parade (G Naresh) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/48, handy.

House Of Diamond (Rohit Kumar) 1-17, 800/59, 600/45, not extended.

Princess Daka (Madhu Babu) 1-16, 800/59, 600/47, handy. Falcon Edge (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, looks well. NRI Ultrapower (Madhu Babu) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Turning Wheel (Rohit Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, moved well. Coming Home (DS Deora) & Cosmico (Kuldeep Singh) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46, pair moved easy.