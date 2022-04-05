| Xiaomi 12 Pro To Be Available In India Soon

Xiaomi 12 Pro to be available in India soon

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:27 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Source: MI website

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Xiaomi 12 Pro, which was launched in March, will be available in India via Amazon. The flagship phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and comes with a triple camera set up in the rear and has a 4,600 mAh battery.

Specs and features

The model that will be launched in India will be the same as the global variant. It will come with a 32 megapixel selflie camera and a triple camera set up with a 50 megapixel Sony IMX 707 Primary Sensor with optical image stabilisation, along with two 50 megapixel portrait and macro sensors.

The phone will run on MIUI 13 and comes packed with other cool features like E5 AMOLED display Corning Gorilla Glass protection, a 6.73-inch WQHD screen and so on. It is equipped with a 4-unit speaker system with Harman Kardon tuning.

It is expected to cost around Rs. 76,000.

