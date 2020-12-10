Xiaomi MIUI 12.5 to arrive soon with multiple changes: Report

As per report, the firm will be suspending weekly MIUI beta builds from December 14, 2020, because it will be focusing on the release of MIUI 12.5.

Beijing, Dec 10 (IANS) Smartphone maker Xiaomi is reportedly planning to announce its next version of in-house Android-based skin MIUI 12.5 soon.

According to GizmoChina, the company confirmed the upcoming update it in a post on Mi Community China.

As per report, the firm will be suspending weekly MIUI beta builds from December 14, 2020, because it will be focusing on the release of MIUI 12.5.

There has been no official reveal of what MIUI 12.5 will offer or how it differs from MIUI 12.

There are rumours that it will provide improved privacy settings, including informing apps of the approximate location of a device.

MIUI 12.5 is also expected to introduce several animation changes to the default launcher and power menu, among others, along with a redesigned volume menu and Cleaner app.

It is currently unclear when MIUI 12.5 will arrive, but we should probably know more before the end of the month.