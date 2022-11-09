| Y Axis To Organise Seminar On Study Abroad At Cmr

Hyderabad: Y-Axis to organise seminar on Study abroad at CMR

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:05 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Students can clear their doubts with the team of Y-axis at the seminar. Students can clear their doubts with the team of Y-axis at the seminar.

Hyderabad: Y-Axis in association with ‘Telangana Today’ and ‘Namasthe Telangana’ is organizing a seminar on Study Abroad at CMR Technical Campus , Medchal on Thursday.

The theme of the event is “Turning Point, Study abroad : Preparing for Global Careers” which will give insights on overseas education. Faizul Hassan, Assistant Vice President, Y–Axis coaching will share his views on study aboard with the students of CMRTC.

Students can clear their doubts with the team of Y-axis at the seminar.

Ch. Gopal Reddy, Chairman, Ch Abhinav, CEO and Dr. Raji Reddy, Director, CMRTC will be part of the session.