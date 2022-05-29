Yadadri architect visits proposed TTD temple site in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:49 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

Yadadri temple architect Anand Sai and others visiting the proposed Venkateshwara swamy temple site in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Karimnagar: Yadadri temple architect Anand Sai visited the site proposed for the construction of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple by TTD in Karimnagar town on Sunday. Anand Sai along with TTD sthapathi Muni Swamy Reddy and assistant sthapathi Krishna Rao examined the proposed temple site.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar, Telangana Publications Limited Chairman and Managing Director Divakonda Damodar Rao and TTD Board Telangana Advisory Committee Chairman Bhaskar Rao also visited the site.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar instructed the officials to start land leveling works immediately and take steps to complete the temple construction works in a war-footing manner. Terming the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as a great visionary and devotional person, he said that development of Yadadri and Jubilee Hills TTD Venkateswara Swamy temples were a classic example for his commitment.

