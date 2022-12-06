Yadadri-Bhongir: Police busts human trafficking racket, two minor girls rescued

A woman, who 'bought' two infants and forced them into flesh trade after they grew up, is among five gang members arrested.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:41 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Representational image.

Yadadri-Bhongir: A woman, who ‘bought’ two infants and forced them into flesh trade after they grew up, is among five gang members arrested after Yadagirigutta police busted a human trafficking gang on Tuesday.

Police said Kamsani Anasuya has purchased two minor girls when they were infants and brought them to Yadagiripally. After the girls attained puberty, she forced them into prostitution. She used to send them to her relative Kamsani Srinivas’ house in Thangallapalli for conducting the flesh trade. The organisers were frequently shifting the minor girls between Yadagiripally and Thangalapalli and one of them escaped and reached Jangaon. On the suspicion, the police questioned her, when she was moving at the RTC bus station.

Later, police along with SHE teams, Anti Human Trafficking Teams and Child Protection Unit members raided house of Kamsani Anasuya at Yadagiripally and rescued another minor girl also. Based on her confession, the police arrested remaining persons involved in human trafficking and filed cases against them under sections of 370 (1) (5), 373, 366(A),344 IPC, Sec.18 of POCSO Act, Section 3 and 4 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and Sections 75 and 81 Juvenile Justice Act.

Police said five gang members were arrested wile four more are absconding. The arrested were Kamsani Anasuya, Kamsani Srinivas, Chandra Bhasker and his wife Kamsani Lakshmi, their son Chandra Kartheek. The absconding were Praveen, Swapna, Ashok, and Sarojamma. The rescued minor victim girls were produced before the Child Welfare Committee Yadadri-Bhuvnagiri for their care and protection. After making proper enquiry, PD act will be initiated against all the accused in the case. The police also submitted a proposal to Revenue Divisional Officer of Bhongir for closure of brothels and evictions of offenders under section 18(1) of Immoral Traffic prevention act.