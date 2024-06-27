RTC to run special buses to Swarnagiri

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 05:27 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has introduced special buses for the convenience of the devotees from the city visiting Swarnagiri temple in Yadadri-Bhongir.

These electric non-AC Metro Express buses will run on the Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) – Swarnagiri route and travel through Tarnaka, Uppal ‘x’ Road, Medipally, Ghatkesar, AIIMS, Bibinagar, Renuka Yellamma and Swarnagiri.

RTC officials said the average ticket fare per person will be Rs 100. From Uppal to Swarnagiri temple, the ticket fare would cost Rs 80. The first bus will depart from JBS at 7 am, with the last bus leaving at 3.30 pm.