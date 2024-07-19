‘Pardhi gang’ makes Telangana its stomping ground for criminal activities

19 July 2024

Nalgonda: The dreaded Pardhi gang has often been striking terror making Telangana its stomping ground for its criminal activity and the sole motivating factor is that the rewards are high in the wealthiest State. This was the impression shared by the third member of the gang nabbed by the Nalgonda police.

They picked up Rajkapoor Thribhovan, 20-year old member of the Parthi gang from Malegaon of Maharashtra by a special team of the district police that was investigating a series of dacoities committed by the gang on Nalgonda- Hyderabad highway over the last few weeks. He was involved in nine of 32 crimes committed by the Pardhi gang in the recent months in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhongir and Sangareddy districts. A wave of thefts reported in Rachakonda commissionerate were also attributed to the gang.

Thribhovan had reportedly managed to escape along with few other members of the gang to Maharashtra after a special police party from Nalgonda in coordination with the Rachakonda police closed in on them resulting in the arrest of two recently. The police party opened fire targeting the gang as it ventured to retaliate on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Thribhovan, who was allegedly involved in a murder case in Kattangur police station limits, disclosed that the operations of the gang were being closely monitored by its leader, a woman in sixties. Those operating under her leadership are none but members of a closely knit family- eight of her sons-in-law assisted by two of her sons. The family run theft ring had for quite some time been targeting highway side houses and vehicles parked on the roads. Police have been hopeful of big recoveries soon.