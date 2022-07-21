Yadadri-Bhongir: Teach for change literacy programme in 50 government schools

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:04 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Teach for Change Trust member and cine actor Manchu Lakshmi handing over letter of agreement to the district Collector Pamela Sathpathy for implementation of a programme in 50 government schools in Yadadri-Bhongir.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Teach for Change Trust has selected 50 government schools in the district to ensure every child has access to quality education regardless of their family’s income or social status. The trust has been working in collaboration with state governments to develop literacy skills among primary school children.

The trust member Manchu Lakshmi has forwarded a letter of the agreement to the district Collector Pamela Sathpathy for introduction of teach for change literacy programme in 50 government schools.

Speaking on the occasion, Pamela Sathpathy said that Budhavaram Bodhana programme, which was launched in the district, was giving good results and resulted in improving the reading skills of the students. The responsibility of the parents would not be complete with sending their children to the schools, they should keep a watch on their behavior, she suggested. The parents should see that their children should not get addicted to bad habits. The teachers would strive to extend best education to the children in the schools. The school committees were also conducting meetings with the parents to take their suggestion to improve the quality of education in government run schools.

Manchu Lakshmi said that the trust has developed specific modules that include intensive speaking, reading, writing and listening exercises for students. She opined that there was a healthy competition in education in Telangana state. We can reach high goals in the life through education. She said that the teachers should teach the girl students about “good touch and bad touch”. There was also need to further bring down the drop out rates of the students at school level. The trust would conduct the programme in 50 schools of the district for three years i.e., for the students studying from I to V standard. Smart class rooms would be developed with TV screens as well as to enable digital learning. Volunteers of the trust would also be deputed to the selected schools to teach the children, she added.