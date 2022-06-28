Yadadri hundi nets Rs 68.55 lakhs for seven days

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:59 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple staff counting the hundi collections on Tuesday.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Sri Yadadri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple received Rs 68.55 lakh in the last seven days. The hundi counting was taken up by temple staff in Haritha hotel on the hill shrine on Tuesday.

According to the temple Executive Officer N Geetha, Rs 68,55,927 lakh cash was received through hundi collections for the last seven days. In addition to this, 96 grams of gold and 1.2 kilograms of silver was also received.

Foreign currency – 426 dollars, six Singapore pounds, 10 Australia dollars and 325 UAE dinars were among the hundi collection.