Yadadri: Minister Srinivas Goud lays foundation stone for Neera Production Centre

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:16 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Friday said that the several initiatives have been taken up by the state government to improve the livelihood of those who dependent on caste based professions including toddy tappers.

Laying foundation stone for Neera production centre, which is taken up at Nandanam village with Rs 8 crore. The minister said that palm trees was being planted in the forest lands under Telangana Ku Haritha Haram, which would improve the livelihood to the toddy tappers.

Excise police should file cases against those who cut down palm trees. The state government was also extending ex-gratia to the toddy tappers, who met with accident during their work, he added.

Stating that Neera, which is prepared from toddy was not an alcoholic drink, he said that consumption of Neera was good for health. Neera production centre at Nandanam would get ready in six months and would come to available to the toddy tappers. He further informed that four toddy collection centres would also setup in the district for the purpose of neera production.

Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha said that training was completed to 319 candidates and 12 masters in toddy collection and neera preparation. She requested the excise minister to increase the number of toddy collection centres from proposed four to 10 in the district.

Zilla Parishad chairman Alimineti Sandeep Reddy said that the district got the opportunity to have first neera production centre in the state. He exuded confidence that the centre would more useful to the toddy tappers of the district. The state government has also cancelled the collection of tax on palm trees from toddy tappers. It also extends pension to those toddy tappers who are above 50 years of age.

MLC Alimineti Krishna Reddy, the district Collector Pamela Sathpathy and Bhongir MLA Pylla Shaker Reddy were also attended the programme.