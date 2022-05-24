Yadadri temple hundi collection fetches Rs 68.45 lakhs

Yadadri-Bhongir: Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple has received Rs 68.45 lakhs through hundi collection for the last seven days. The hundi counting was taken up by the temple staff on the hill shrine.

According to the temple Executive Officer, Rs 68,45,573 cash, 33 grams of gold and 970 grams of silver was received through the hundi collection.

In addition, 137 US dollars, 175 Riyans of Saudi Arabia, 10 Canada dollars and one Qatari Riyal were also among the foreign currency collected through hundi collection.

