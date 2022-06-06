Yash Tuteja’s Aashayein, Chhattisgarh-based NGO, circulates medicines in slums

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:59 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Hyderabad: With the increasing pay disparity and massive deprivation in society, the poor are merely becoming poorer and the rich richer! The young generation apprehends such subjects and delivers compelling solutions for the same! Yash Tuteja, an entrepreneur, managing the work operations for Meenakshi’s Salons & Academy for over a decade now, is also known for his work as a social entrepreneur with his NGO foundation Aashayein, founded in 2010.

The NGO based in Chhattisgarh has spread all over India! It has successfully administered several societal problems by helping the underprivileged in the state by giving aid to all subjects irrespective of the intensity! Aashayein operates beyond merely delivering individuals with aids; it believes in penetrating the significance of education in the current competitive yet challenging times. In twenty-two years of its operation, it has worked in focusing on addressing societal matters like poverty, pay discrepancy, and discrimination.

Recently, the NGO distributed Pharmaceuticals from renowned brands like Cipla, Ranbaxy, Dr. Reddy, and more worth ₹85,000 to the deprived in slum areas. This endeavour aided many individuals in obtaining necessary medicational essentials that they couldn’t get otherwise! They took advantage of Chhattisgarh’s state Governments scheme by purchasing the medicines from Dhanvantari Generic Medicine Store. This enabled the NGO to save a significant amount of money and helped their purpose to be solved. Team Aashayein has donated stationery to poor educated children and distributed medicines in dire times!

Yash Tuteja understands that medicines are a fundamental need for all individuals, despite their social standing. He has voluntarily been a part of multiple donation campaigns across various towns in Chhattisgarh. In addition to this, the NGO spread its support to more than 1000 households by donating necessities, groceries, and other day-to-day entities amidst the deadly combat against the COVID-19 virus. He has completed a course in Leadership in Organisation from the London School of Economics and is now managing Meenakshi’s Salon & Academy, a lavish salon with five outlets in the state, and Tuteja Academy, a coaching academy for CGPSC aspirants and candidates for several entrance exams.

Entrepreneurs like Yash Tuteja are operating as the pillars of the community, helping strengthen humanity with their social work! We are indeed inspired by his dedication to humankind and support the cause!

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .