| Yashaswi Bowls Sri Chakra To Big Win Over Hps B In Hca B Division Two Day League

Yashaswi bowls Sri Chakra to big win over HPS B in HCA B Division two-day league

Satya Sai Yashaswi returned with an impressive 7/3 bowling figurers to guide his side Sri Chakra CC to a crushing 442-run victory over HPS B

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

M Varun Tej and Aditya Singhal.

Hyderabad: Satya Sai Yashaswi returned with an impressive 7/3 bowling figurers to guide his side Sri Chakra CC to a crushing 442-run victory over HPS B in the HCA B Division two-day league, on Wednesday.

Venus Cybertech CC’s A Ritvik scalped six wickets for 67 in his side’s 41-run victory over Medak District.

Brief Scores: B Division two-day league: Day 2: Jai Bhagwathi CC 119 in 38.2 overs drew with Deccan Wanderers CC 87/4 in 15 overs; Hyderabad Blues CC 213 in 58.4 overs drew with Future Star Cc 106/3 in 22 overs; Charminar CC 318 in 66.4 overs drew with Mega City CC 136/4 in 51.5 overs (V Sai Gautham 58); Raju CC 403/9 in 85 overs (Shaik Rehan Roshan 84, Mohd Niyamatullah 107) bt Greef Turf CC 212 in 54.4 overs (S Harshit 80, Mohd Faizan Shaik 65, M Varun Tej 5/53); Aggarwal Senior CC 215 in 71.3 overs lost to Khammam District 218/4 in 41.2 overs (Vishal Yadav 54no); Kosaraju CC 163 in 41.2 overs bt Oxford Blues CC 146 in 69 overs (G Prem 66no; Aditya Singhal 5/35, Akshay Krishna 3/39); Zinda Tilismath CC 278/8 in 56.4 overs bt Manchester CC 251 in 87.2 overs (B Bhargav 70, Syed Sameer 67); Vijay Hanuman CC 328/9 in 90 overs lost to Visaka CC 332/4 in 64.4 overs (P Shiva 147, A Vignesh 60, K Shronuth 66); Sri Chakra CC 521 in 84.2 overs bt HPS B 79 in 27.4 overs (Satya Sai Yashaswi 7/3); Venus Cybertech CC 268 in 88.1 overs bt Medak District 227 in 75.4 overs (Mohd Nayum 83; A Ritvik 6/67); Karimnagar District 160 in 58.5 overs lost to PKMCC 162/1 in 47.4 overs (P Sai Akshath 76no, J Anudeep 63); Sayi Satya CC 345 in 86.5 overs bt Ours CC 187 in 60.5 overs (N Vamshi Krishna 3/35, PBV Prerith 3/47); Warangal District 419/4 in 72 overs drew with Secunderabad Nawabs.

Top Performers

Centurions: P Shiva 147, Mohd Niyamatullah 107,

Five or more wickets: Satya Sai Yashaswi 7/3, A Ritvik 6/67, M Varun Tej 5/53, Aditya Singhal 5/35

Also Read Anurag slams unbeaten triple ton in HCA B Division two-day league