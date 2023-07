Anurag slams unbeaten triple ton in HCA B Division two-day league

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:51 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Hyderabad: A Sai Venkat Anurag slammed an unbeaten 311 to power Sri Chakra CC to a massive 521/9 on the opening day against HPS B in the HCA B Division two-day league, on Tuesday. His 242-ball essay included 40 boundaries and seven sixes.

Brief Scores: B Division two-day league: Day 1: Classic CC 74 in 32.1 overs (Kankshith Reddy 5/49, A Sai Chandra 5/5) lost to Apex CC 75/1 in 13.5 overs; National CC 130 in 44 overs (Yeshwanth 4/41, Shashank Varma 3/39) lost to Balaaji CC 131/1 in 10.5 overs (Paras Raj 59no, Vignesh 51no); MCC 42 in 18.1 overs (Deekshit 4/14, Deepanshu Chauhan 3/5) lost to Crown CC 44/4 in 15.3 overs (Shreyansh Pandey 3/15); Adilabad District 100 in 37 overs (Ananth B 7/11) lost to Galaxy CC 101/2 in 14.3 overs (Shiva Charan 76); Jai Bhagwathi CC 119 in 38.2 overs (Amith Kumar Singh 4/39, Mohd Bin Hussain B 5/22) vs Deccan Wanderers CC; Saleemnagar CC 158 in 50.3 overs (K Sriniketh 4/45, Aryan Reddy 3/51) lost to Gouds XI 162/2 in 33 overs (Aryan Reddy 57); Hyderabad Blues CC 213 in 58.4 overs (Ujjwal Yadav 104, K Sathya Karthik 55; Avik Dixit 3/50) vs Future Star CC; Charminar CC 318 in 66.4 overs (Syed Ghouse Hussaini 114, Nomaan Ahmed 107; T Shiva Ram Krishna 3/51, P Hemavardhan 3/47) vs Mega City CC; Raju CC 403/9 in 85 overs (Shaik Rehan Roshan 84, Mohd Niyamatullah 10) vs Greef Turf CC; Aggarwal Senior CC 215 in 71.3 overs (J Koushik 58; V Mahesh 3/19) vs Khammam District; Kosaraju CC 163 in 41.2 overs (Aditya Singhal 52no; T Sahith 4/60) vs Oxford Blues CC 101/8 in 43 overs (Aditya 4/23, Akshay Krishna 3/27); Zinda Tilismath CC 278/8 in 56.4 overs (Varun VInod 52, Aditya Krishna 56; Arjun Anand Kamath 3/90, Satyam Krishna 3/17) vs Manchester CC 132/4 in 34 overs; Vijay Hanuman CC 328/9 in 90 overs (B Bharath Teja 76, S Vikas 116, Mustafa Malik Khan 53no) vs Visaka CC 35/0 in 7 overs; Sri Chakra CC 521/9 in 84.2 overs (A Sai Venkat Anurag 311 batting (242b,40×4,7×6), Mahas 59, Shahnawaz Khan 40, Smaran 3/73) vs HPS B; Venus Cybertech CC 268 in 88.1 overs (Aryan Parakh 56, Syed Rahul 74; Pavan Kumar 3/52) vs Medak District 23/0 in 8 overs; Karimnagar District 160 in 58.5 overs (Ritvik Surya 51; Harshavardhan 3/39, Tanvir Singh 3/26) vs PKMCC 94/0 in 28 overs; Sayi Satya CC 345 in 86.5 overs (Vinmukh Raj 52, Khush Agarwal 73; A Nikhil Kumar 3/59, P Varun 3/38) vs Ours CC 1/0 in 1 over; Warangal District 419/4 in 72 overs (B Kumar 97, M Devendar 112, A Ganesh 111 batting) vs Secunderabad Nawabs.

Top Performers

Centurions: A Sai Venkat Anurag 311 batting , S Vikas 116, Syed Ghouse Hussaini 114, Ujjwal Yadav 104, Nomaan Ahmed 107, Mohd Niyamatullah 107, M Devendar 112, A Ganesh 111batting

Five or more wickets: Ananth B 7/11, A Sai Chandra 5/5, Kankshith Reddy 5/49, Mohd Bin Hussain B 5/22