Yet to decide on pulling out from NDA despite pressure: Mizoram CM

Mizoram Chief Minister said that his party is yet to decide on pulling out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance

By IANS Published Date - 06:10 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister and president of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) Zoramthanga on Wednesday said that his party is yet to decide on pulling out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Many MNF leaders and the party’s two parliamentarians from Mizoram — C. Lalrosanga of Lok Sabha and K. Vanlalvena of Rajya Sabha — have expressed their desire to withdraw the party’s support from the NDA on the Manipur unrest and Uniform Civil Code (UCC) issues.

Zoramthanga, who along with his ministers and MNF MLAs, took part in the Tuesday’s ‘Solidarity March’, organised by the NGOs Coordination Committee in the Mizoram to express solidarity with the violence Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur, said that so far the party has not decided withdrawal of support from NDA and it depends upon political necessity. “We are an ally of NDA but we totally oppose UCC. We also want immediate restoration of peace and normalcy in Manipur,” the MNF supremo told the media in Aizawl.

Zoramthanga on Monday, while addressing the party workers said that the state government and the MNF party are not afraid of the NDA government at the Centre. “Political parties in India are allied with the BJP-led NDA or recently Congress-led INDIA. MNF is an ally of the NDA. Though we are supporting the NDA, we do not support the policies and objectives of the NDA,” he had told the workers. No other party has firmly opposed the proposed UCC in the recent NDA meeting than the MNF as most parties are keen to maintain good terms with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

The MNF is also the partner of the BJP-led anti-Congress alliance, North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of which is convener. Lok Sabha Member C.

Lalrosanga and Rajya Sabha member K. Vanlalvena separately said that they are waiting for a signal from the MNF leadership about the withdrawal of support from the NDA over the issues of Manipur violence, attacks on the tribals and the proposed UCC. Lalrosanga said that the sentiments of the people of Mizoram are with the Manipur tribal community as they are the kindred brothers of the Mizos.

Either Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh must quit his post or President’s Rule be imposed in the violence hit state to protect the tribals and to restore peace, Lalrosanga said.

Supporting Lalrosanga, Rajya Sabha member K. Vanlalvena said that it has become more and more embarrassing to be a constituent of the NDA. The elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly would be held by the end of this year.